Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Soybeans Weaker at Monday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybeans are trading with 5 to 7 cent losses across most contracts at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 1/2 cents lower at $10.60. Soymeal futures are down $3.00 to $3.50. Soy Oil futures were 23 to 35 points higher. There were 147 deliveries issued against December soybean meal on Friday night, with 122 for bean oil.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 920,194 MT (33.81 mbu) during the week ending on November 27. That was 56.4% below the same week in 2024 and up 13.8% from the week prior. Nothing was shipped to China. Italy was the top destination of 201,766 MT, with 126,925 MT headed to Egypt and 83,620 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 11.87 MMT (436.27 mbu) since September 1, which is now 45.6% below the same period last year.

USDA’s Export Sales data for the week ending on October 23 was out this morning, with 1.45 MMT of soybean sales during that week. There was still no beans sold to China to that point, though it was on the high side of the 0.6-1.6 MMT of estimates. That was 30.8% above the previous week, yet was still 37.1% below last year. 

Soybean meal sales came in at 640,021 MT for the week of 10/23, exceeding trade ideas of 50,000-500,000 MT. Bean oil sales were seen at 29,820, also exceeding the 5,000 to 25,000 MT estimates.  

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop now at 89% planted as of Thursday, with the same period last year at 91%. StoneX estimates the crop at 177.2 MMT, down 1.7MMT from their prior number.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.30 3/4, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.60, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.40 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.49 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5695 -0.0760 -0.71%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 52.35 +0.30 +0.58%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 314.4 -4.3 -1.35%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1127-4 -10-2 -0.90%
Soybean
ZSH26 1137-4 -8-4 -0.74%
Soybean

