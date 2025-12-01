Is PNC Financial Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $74.8 billion , The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ) is a major U.S. diversified financial services company. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments, serving customers ranging from individuals to large institutions.

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and PNC fits right into that category. PNC provides a broad suite of banking, lending, investment, and financial management services nationwide.

Shares of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company have fallen 11.8% from its 52-week high of $216.26 . PNC Financial’s shares have decreased 7.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 5.3% gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, PNC stock is down 1.1% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s 16.5% increase. Moreover, shares of the company have dropped 11.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 14.2% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early October.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 EPS of $4.35 and revenues of $5.91 billion, shares of PNC fell 3.9% on Oct. 15 as investors focused on weakness in the bank’s core lending operations. Net interest income and net interest margin both missed consensus forecasts, signaling potential pressure on PNC’s primary profit engine.

In comparison, rival U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) has outpaced PNC stock. USB stock has returned 2.6% on a YTD basis and declined 8.3% over the past 52 weeks.