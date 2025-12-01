Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Ecolab Stock: Is ECL Outperforming the Material Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ecolab, Inc_ workspace -by MacroEcon via Shutterstock
Ecolab, Inc_ workspace -by MacroEcon via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $77.9 billion, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a leader in water treatment, hygiene, and infection‑prevention solutions, headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Serving a diverse range of industries, including foodservice, hospitality, healthcare, retail, energy, and industrial sectors, Ecolab provides products and services that ensure clean environments, safe water, food safety, and sustainable operations.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Ecolab fits this criterion perfectly. Operating in over 170 countries with around 48,000 employees, the company leverages its scale and expertise to help businesses improve efficiency, meet regulatory standards, and maintain high standards of health and safety worldwide.

Shares of the company have declined 3.8% from its 52-week high of $286.04 recorded on Aug. 20. Over the past three months, Ecolab's shares have dropped 1.4%, outperforming the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLB3% decline during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, ECL stock is up 17.4% YTD, outpacing XLB's 6.3% gain. Moreover, shares of the water solutions company have returned 11.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLB’s 5.2% drop over the same time frame.

The stock has recently edged over its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 14, Ecolab shares surged 1.3% after the company announced the launch of its Cooling as a Service (CaaS) program, a fully integrated solution designed to optimize cooling performance at a global scale. The program combines Ecolab’s 3D TRASAR™ Technology for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling with its smart Coolant Distribution Unit, leveraging over a century of cooling expertise to deliver peak efficiency from data center facilities to high-performance servers. 

However, ECL stock has outperformed its rival, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). APD stock has dipped 10% on a YTD basis and 21.7% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s outperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. ECL stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 27 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $294 is a premium of 6.8% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APD 261.05 +2.09 +0.81%
Air Products and Chemicals
ECL 275.16 +0.17 +0.06%
Ecolab Inc
XLB 89.40 +0.51 +0.57%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 2
Dan Ives Says These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Unusual Activity in Oracle Corp Put Options Highlights ORCL Stock's Value
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Up 130% In a Year, How High Can Broadcom Stock Go?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock Is a ‘Must Own’ Now Before ‘Hundreds of Billions in Value’ Changes Hands, According to This 1 Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot