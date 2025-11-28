Barchart.com
Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a global healthcare conglomerate, renowned for its broad presence in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, its market cap is around $500.1 billion. Johnson & Johnson has evolved into one of the world’s largest and most diversified healthcare firms, with a global workforce and a portfolio spanning cutting-edge therapeutics, medical technologies, and historically, consumer health brands.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and JNJ definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the drug manufacturers industry.

JNJ is down marginally from its 52-week high of $207.81, achieved on Nov. 26. Over the past three months, JNJ stock gained 17.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.1% gains during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, JNJ rose 43.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and climbed 34.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s YTD gains of 15.8% and 13.6% returns over the past year.

JNJ has traded above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early July, indicating a bullish trend.

Johnson & Johnson’s shares have surged in 2025 thanks to stronger-than-expected financial performance, with Q3 (reported on Oct. 14) sales up 6.8% year-over-year and adjusted EPS rising 15.7% annually to $2.80. At the same time, strategic moves have also helped. J&J is spinning off its slower-growing orthopedics business to sharpen focus on higher-margin, faster-growing areas such as cardiovascular and MedTech, and strengthening its drug pipeline via acquisitions. 

In the competitive space, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has gained 43.1% YTD, underperforming slightly and 39.9% over the past year, outpacing JNJ. 

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from 25 analysts covering it, and the stock has already surged past the mean price target of $203.50


