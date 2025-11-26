Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Pulls Off Highs to Head into Holiday Break

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

The wheat complex eased back in some contracts on Wednesday, with the three exchanges closing mixed. Chicago SRW futures were trading 1 to 2 cents higher on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were steady to 4 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 2 to 4 cents. Friday is first notice day for December futures.

The markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a hard open at 8:30 CST on Friday and an early close. 

Delayed Export Sales for the week of October 16 will be out on Friday morning, with traders looking for between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sold in that week.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 91,300 MT of wheat from the US and 40,000 MT of wheat from Canada in their tender. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.40 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.17 1/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.30, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.77 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 530-0s +1-6 +0.33%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 517-2s +4-0 +0.78%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.7650s -0.0350 -0.60%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 529-0s +1-6 +0.33%
Wheat
ZWH26 540-4s +1-2 +0.23%
Wheat

Most Popular News

New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Stock Is on a Tear, But Is Now the Time to Buy GOOGL?
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
Our Top Chart Strategist Analyzes the 'Generational Buying Opportunity' in Meta Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot