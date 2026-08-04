Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Aptiv Stock?

Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a global automotive technology company that develops advanced software, electrical architecture, and connectivity solutions for the transportation industry. Valued at $12 billion by market cap, the company helps automotive OEMs to create vehicles with advanced safety features, electrified architectures, and intelligent connectivity.

Aptiv's leadership in next-generation automotive technology hasn't yet translated into stock market gains. APTV has declined 12.8% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 21.8%. Investor sentiment has remained weak in 2026 as well, with the stock down 24.8%, compared to the SPX’s 11% gains on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, APTV’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 43.2% over the past year and 14.6% on a YTD basis.

Aptiv has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors grew cautious following the spin-off of its Electrical Distribution Systems business, which materially reduced the company's reported revenue base. The stock also faced headwinds from weaker global auto production, slowing EV demand, tariff-related uncertainty, and elevated interest rates that weighed on vehicle sales.

On July 14, Aptiv announced a strategic partnership with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) to help enterprises modernize mission-critical operations and accelerate the adoption of edge AI and cloud technologies. Under the collaboration, Kyndryl will provide advisory, implementation, and managed services for Aptiv's software portfolio, including its Wind River cloud and virtualization platforms, while the companies jointly develop integrated solutions for customers worldwide. Investors welcomed the announcement, sending APTV shares up 1.6% in the following trading session.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APTV’s EPS to decline 24.2% to $5.93 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering APTV stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is less bearish than two months ago, with 19 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On July 10, J.P. Morgan reaffirmed its "Overweight" rating on Aptiv but lowered its price target to $75 from $84.

The mean price target of $77.77 represents a 35.9% premium to APTV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $95 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 66%.