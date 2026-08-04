Super Micro Computer Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $17.2 billion , Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI ) is a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. The company designs, develops, and sells a wide range of IT infrastructure products and services for enterprise data centers, cloud computing, AI, 5G, and edge computing markets.

Shares of the server technology company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. SMCI stock has decreased 49.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 21.8% . Moreover, shares of the company are down 2.2% on a YTD basis, compared to the SPX's 11% gain.

Zooming in further, shares of the San Jose, California-based company has also lagged behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 38.5% return over the past 52 weeks.

Super Micro Computer has underperformed due to regulatory and reputational concerns over alleged AI-chip smuggling involving about $2.5 billion in sales, along with U.S. export restrictions on advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, which have raised uncertainty over its China-related business and growth outlook.

However, the stock soared 24.5% following its Q3 2026 results on May 5. Super Micro Computer issued a strong Q4 outlook, forecasting revenue of $11 billion - $12.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.65 - $0.79, well above the consensus estimate. Investor sentiment was also boosted by management's confidence in robust AI server demand, aggressive capacity expansion across Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Netherlands, and confirmation that its relationships and AI chip allocations from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel remained unaffected despite the U.S. Justice Department investigation.

For the fiscal year, which ended in June 2026, analysts expect SMCI's EPS to grow 22.1% to $2.10. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus forecast in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 12 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration has remained unchanged over the past three months

On Jun. 1, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a “Hold" rating on Super Micro Computer with a $44 price target .

The mean price target of $36.19 represents a premium of 26.4% to SMCI's current levels. The Street-high price target of $50 implies a potential upside of 74.6% from the current price levels.