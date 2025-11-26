Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Walt Disney's Stock Performance Compared to Other Communication Services Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Walt Disney Co logo on phone by- Allmy via Shutterstock
Walt Disney Co logo on phone by- Allmy via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $184.4 billion, Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a global entertainment powerhouse with operations spanning film, television, streaming, publishing, and theme parks. It produces and distributes content through well-known brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and ESPN.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Walt Disney fits this criterion perfectly. The company also operates popular direct-to-consumer streaming services, including Disney+ and Hulu, alongside its extensive theme parks and resort experiences worldwide.

However, shares of the company have fallen 17.2% from its 52-week high of $124.69. Walt Disney shares have declined 12.2% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund's (XLC) 2.5% rise during the same period.

www.barchart.com

In the long term, DIS stock has decreased 7.2% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLC's 18.1% surge over the same period. Moreover, shares of Walt Disney have dropped 10.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLC's 17.4% gain. 

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since August.

www.barchart.com

Despite posting better-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.11, Disney shares tumbled 7.8% on Nov. 13 as the company missed revenue expectations with $22.46 billion. Investors were alarmed by the YouTube TV blackout, which threatens a major distribution channel with about 10 million subscribers, and Morgan Stanley estimated a 14-day outage could cost Disney $60 million in revenue.

Ongoing weakness in the traditional TV unit, where profit fell 21% to $391 million, along with a one-third drop in entertainment operating income, overshadowed strength in streaming and parks.

In contrast, rival Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has outperformed Walt Disney stock. Netflix shares have increased 20.6% over the past 52 weeks and 17.1% on a  YTD basis.

Despite DIS' underperformance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $133.73 is a premium of 29.4% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 105.20 +0.80 +0.77%
Netflix Inc
XLC 114.48 +0.18 +0.16%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR
DIS 103.31 unch unch
Walt Disney Company

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 4
Why Investors Are Suddenly Watching Nebius Stock Closely
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot