Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Closes Tuesday with Most Contracts Higher

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320
Brought to you by Plus500: A leading futures trading platform. Take advantage of a bonus of up to $200!

Corn futures closed Tuesday with contracts seeing some spreading and adding carry back into the market as December was up ¼ cent and deferreds up 2 ½ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1/4 cent at $3.88. The market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a hard open at 8:30 CST on Friday.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 1.327 MMT of corn sold in the week of 10/9, in the middle of traders looking for 0.9-2.5 MMT in the delayed dataset. That was a 4-week low and below the same week last year. Data for the week of 10/16 will be out on Friday.

Delayed CFTC data from the week of October 14 showed managed money with a net short position of 191,055 contracts in corn futures and options. That was an addition of 49,089 contracts as of that week.

Several South Korean importers purchased a total of at least 324,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight, with at least 68,000 MT expected from the US. Brazilian corn exports in November are expected to total 6.11 MMT according to ANEC, down 0.25 MMT from the week prior. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.23 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.88, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.38 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 423-4s -0-2 -0.06%
Corn
ZCH26 438-2s +1-4 +0.34%
Corn
ZCZ25 423-4s -0-2 -0.06%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8694 +0.0034 +0.09%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Is on a Tear, But Is Now the Time to Buy GOOGL?
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 4
Our Top Chart Strategist Analyzes the 'Generational Buying Opportunity' in Meta Stock
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
Is Tesla Stock Outperforming the Dow?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot