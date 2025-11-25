Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Sherwin-Williams Stock: Is SHW Underperforming the Basic Materials Sector?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Sherwin-Williams Co_ sign -by Ian Dewar Photography via Shutterstock
Sherwin-Williams Co_ sign -by Ian Dewar Photography via Shutterstock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), based in Cleveland, Ohio, develops, manufactures, and sells paints, coatings, and related products. With a market capitalization of around $83.8 billion, its product lines include architectural paints, industrial coatings, automobile refinishing, wood finishes, aerosols, adhesives, and more.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as "large-cap" companies, and Sherwin-Williams' market cap positions it squarely in the "large-cap" category, emphasizing its significant size, operational stability, and impact in the Basic Materials sector.

Still, even giants can slip on wet paint. Sherwin-Williams Company’s shares are trading about 15.6% below the November 2024 high of $400.42. The stock has dropped nearly 8% over the past three months, but that’s a deeper pullback than the 5.1% plunge of the S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR (XLB).

www.barchart.com

The longer view does not significantly brighten the canvas. SHW stock has experienced a slight year-to-date (YTD) fall and is still down 15.7% over the past 52 weeks. In contrast, XLB is up 3.4% in 2025 but has dropped 8.5% over the same 52-week period, indicating that sector recovery has not lifted every boat.

Plus, SHW stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-October. Recent rallies crested near each average but failed to break above, signaling persistent downside pressure.

www.barchart.com

But not all hope is lost. On Oct. 28, SHW jumped 5.5% intraday as investors digested its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results. Revenue rose 3.2% year over year (YoY) to $6.36 billion, beating the estimate. Adjusted EPS grew 6.5% from the prior year’s period to $3.59, clearing the Street’s $3.46 forecast.

Strong cash generation added weight to the momentum. The company produced $2.36 billion in net operating cash and returned $2.13 billion to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 4.5 million shares in the first nine months of 2025.

Looking ahead, for the full fiscal year 2025, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to be up in the low single digits compared to full-year 2024. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS is forecasted in the band of $11.25 to $11.45 for the full year.

On the competitive front, the numbers show where the pressure comes from. Rival Ecolab Inc. (ECL) delivered a 9.6% gain over the past 52 weeks and a 14.7% return year-to-date. 

Even so, Wall Street is not walking away from the stock. SHW carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from 26 analysts, and the mean price target of $392.67 sits at a premium of 16.2% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SHW 340.53 +2.53 +0.75%
Sherwin-Williams Company
XLB 87.36 +0.84 +0.97%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR
ECL 273.54 +4.74 +1.76%
Ecolab Inc

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot