Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Snap-on Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Snap-on, Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Snap-on, Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $17.5 billion, Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) is a leading manufacturer of premium tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair solutions for professional technicians across automotive, aviation, industrial, and heavy-duty sectors. The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company is known for its high-end hand tools, power tools, and advanced diagnostic systems. 

This premium tools and equipment manufacturer has lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of SNA have declined 9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 1.9%, compared to SPX’s 14% return.

Narrowing the focus, SNA has also underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI5.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 13.8% YTD rise. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of SNA rose 3.5% on Oct. 16, after its better-than-expected Q3 earnings release. Strong growth in its repair systems & information group’s revenue drove a 3.8% year-over-year increase in total net sales to $1.2 billion, coming in 3.5% above consensus estimates. Net earnings also strengthened, rising 5.7% from the prior-year quarter to $265.4 million.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SNA’s EPS to decline 2% year over year to $18.80. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on three “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” five "Hold,” and one "Moderate Sell” rating.

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained fairly stable over the past three months. 

On Oct. 21, Tigress Financial maintained a "Buy" rating on SNA and raised its price target to $405, the Street-high price target, indicating an ambitious 21.6% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $365.29 represents a 9.7% premium from SNA’s current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 150.00 +0.37 +0.25%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,705.12 +102.13 +1.55%
S&P 500 Index
SNA 332.09 -0.93 -0.28%
Snap-On Inc

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot