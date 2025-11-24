Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Holds onto Losses on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock
Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock
Plus500 Futures: Join 30M+ worldwide who have chosen Plus500. Trade futures with a deposit as low as $100!

Corn futures were steady to 2 cents lower in the front months on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down ¾ cents at $3.87 ½.

The final Crop Progress report from NASS for the year showed a total of 96% of the corn crop harvested, slightly behind the 5-year average of 97%. 

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.63 MMT (64.26 mbu) during the week ending on November 20. That was 20.98% below the week prior but up 61.78% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 624,332 MT, with 284,704 MT headed to Japan and 137,136 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 17.483 MMT (688.27 mbu) since September 1, which is now a staggering 72% above the same period last year.

Export Sales data will be released on Tuesday morning for the week of 10/9, with traders looking for 0.9-2.5 MMT of corn sales in the delayed dataset.

Brazil’s first corn crop is estimated at 93% planted as of Thursday in the center south region according to AgRural, still lagging the 95% pace from last year. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.23 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.87 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.36 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.44 1/4, down 1/2 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 423-6s -1-6 -0.41%
Corn
ZCH26 436-6s -0-6 -0.17%
Corn
ZCZ25 423-6s -1-6 -0.41%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8660 -0.0072 -0.19%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 3
Chevron's Latest 5-Yr Plan Implies a Major Dividend Hike - CXX Stock Looks Cheap
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
GDP, Retail Sales and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot