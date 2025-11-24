Wheat Mixed, with Weaker Winter Wheat Contracts

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex is mostly weaker on Monday, with the winter wheat leading the charge. Chicago SRW futures are 5 to 6 cents in the red at midday. KC HRW futures are down 3 to 4 cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are mixed with December up 3 cents and other contracts fractionally lower.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 474,53 MT (17.44 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 11/20. That was 92.48% above the week prior and 29.68% larger than the same week last year. The Philippines was the largest buyer of 88,074 MT, with 56,890 MT shipped to Bangladesh and 55,778 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 12.84 MMT (471.7 mbu) of wheat shipped, which is now 19.65% above the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 300,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Friday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.21 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.34, down 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.07 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.23, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.68, up 3 cents,