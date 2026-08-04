Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Cisco Systems Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) is a global technology company headquartered in San Jose, California, that develops networking hardware, cybersecurity, collaboration, observability, and AI-driven infrastructure solutions for enterprises, governments, and service providers. The company has evolved from its networking roots into a leading provider of secure connectivity and AI-era digital infrastructure, with a growing focus on software and subscription-based services. Cisco has a market cap of $456.7 billion , making it one of the world’s largest technology companies.

This company has outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of Cisco have rallied 72.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 21.8% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 50.4%, compared to SPX’s 11% rise.

Zooming in further, this networking giant has also outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 38.5% return over the past 52 weeks and 23.7% uptick on a YTD basis.

Cisco Systems has emerged as one of the stronger-performing large-cap technology stocks in 2026, fueled by accelerating demand for AI networking infrastructure and a series of better-than-expected financial results. The company has benefited as hyperscale cloud providers ramp up spending on high-speed networking equipment needed to support AI data centers, driving a sharp increase in product orders and AI infrastructure revenue.

Cisco released its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on May 13, with revenue increasing 12% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $15.8 billion , while non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) rose 10% to $1.06 and exceeded expectations.

For the fiscal year ended in July, analysts expect CSCO’s EPS to grow 15.3% YOY to $3.54. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy” which is based on 14 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and 10 “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly more bullish compared to two months ago, when there were 13 “Strong Buy” ratings.

Last month, JPMorgan reiterated its “Overweight” rating on Cisco Systems and raised its price target to $145 from $120, reflecting increased confidence in the networking giant’s AI-driven growth prospects.

In addition, the mean price target of $130.27 indicates a 12.4% potential upside from the current levels.