Wheat Joining the Rest of the Grains with Monday AM Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat is down across the three markets in Mondy morning. The wheat complex saw Friday trade close with mixed action across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were steady to a penny lower on the day, with December down just ¼ cent last week. KC HRW futures were 2 to 4 3/4 cents in the green at the close, with Dec slipping back 4 ¼ cents from last Friday. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 5 to 7 ¾ cents on Friday, with December sneaking out of the week with a ¼ cent gain. 

Commitment of Traders data was released on Friday afternoon showing the week of October 7, with managed money trimming 1,853 contracts from their net short position in CBT wheat futures and options to 97,356 contracts. In KC wheat, they added 9,661 contracts to their net short to 63,534 contracts.

FranceAgriMer data showed 98% of the country’s soft wheat crop in good/excellent condition, with 95% of the crop planted. Saudi Arabia purchased a total of 300,000 MT of wheat in a tender on Friday. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.27, unch, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.39 3/4, down 1 cent, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.11, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.26 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.65, down 7 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.75 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 1 cent


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 521-4 -4-6 -0.90%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 505-6 -5-2 -1.03%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6425 -0.0075 -0.13%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 522-0 -5-0 -0.95%
Wheat
ZWH26 534-0 -5-6 -1.07%
Wheat

