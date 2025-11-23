Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Pool Corporation Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pool Corporation logo with green background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Pool Corporation logo with green background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Covington, Louisiana-based Pool Corporation (POOL) distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, related leisure, irrigation, and landscape maintenance products. Valued at $8.9 billion by market cap, the company offers a diverse range of products from construction materials, replacement parts, and fencing to pool care products and spas.

Shares of this world’s leading distributor of pool supplies have underperformed the broader market over the past year. POOL has declined 34.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11%. In 2025, POOL stock is down 29.6%, compared to SPX’s 12.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, POOL’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 6.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 13.6% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame. 

 www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, POOL shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.39 topped Wall Street expectations of $3.38. The company’s revenue was $1.5 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts. POOL expects full-year EPS to be $10.81 to $11.31.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect POOL’s EPS to decline 1.8% to $10.87 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 15 analysts covering POOL stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, 10 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 27, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a “Buy” rating on POOL and set a price target of $346, implying a potential upside of 44.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $329.27 represents a 37.2% premium to POOL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $375 suggests a notable upside potential of 56.3%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 149.63 +1.80 +1.22%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,602.99 +64.23 +0.98%
S&P 500 Index
POOL 239.98 +9.77 +4.24%
Pool Corp
OPY 66.08 +0.45 +0.69%
Oppenheimer Holdings

Most Popular News

A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 4
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 5
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot