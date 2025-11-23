Do Wall Street Analysts Like Pool Corporation Stock?

Covington, Louisiana-based Pool Corporation (POOL) distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, related leisure, irrigation, and landscape maintenance products. Valued at $8.9 billion by market cap, the company offers a diverse range of products from construction materials, replacement parts, and fencing to pool care products and spas.

Shares of this world’s leading distributor of pool supplies have underperformed the broader market over the past year. POOL has declined 34.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11%. In 2025, POOL stock is down 29.6%, compared to SPX’s 12.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, POOL’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 6.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 13.6% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

On Oct. 23, POOL shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.39 topped Wall Street expectations of $3.38. The company’s revenue was $1.5 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts. POOL expects full-year EPS to be $10.81 to $11.31.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect POOL’s EPS to decline 1.8% to $10.87 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 15 analysts covering POOL stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, 10 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 27, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a “Buy” rating on POOL and set a price target of $346, implying a potential upside of 44.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $329.27 represents a 37.2% premium to POOL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $375 suggests a notable upside potential of 56.3%.