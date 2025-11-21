Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock

Elon Musk has built companies that reshaped entire industries — from Tesla’s (TSLA) electric vehicle (EV) systems to SpaceX’s reusable rockets and now xAI’s ambitious supercomputer development. But his latest prediction about the future of work is one of his most disruptive yet.

In a high-profile conversation with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Musk argued that artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing so quickly that many traditional jobs — including highly technical roles like coding — may not exist in the future.

“There will come a point where no job is needed,” he said. “You can have a job if you want for personal satisfaction, but the AI will be able to do everything.”

While the comment sparked debate, it aligns with the fundamental shift happening in AI today. Massive compute clusters powered by NVIDIA (NVDA) GPUs, hyperscale cloud platforms run by Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and xAI’s own training runs point toward a world where machines don’t just assist with work, they complete it.

And in that world, Musk says the most valuable skill isn’t learning to code. It’s learning to think.

AI is Automating Execution and Elevating Human Judgement

At the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit, Musk called artificial intelligence “the most disruptive force in history,” noting that it will replace both physical and cognitive labor at unprecedented speed.

AI systems can already write production-grade code, design hardware, plan logistics, generate legal drafts, and analyze markets. Tools like Microsoft (MSFT) Copilot, Google’s Gemini, Meta (META) AI inside WhatsApp and Instagram, and open-source models integrated into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems show just how far automation has come.

In this environment, the scarce skill isn’t execution, because AI handles that. The scarce skill is direction. It’s the ability to define a problem, imagine a solution, judge tradeoffs, understand human context, and use AI as a collaborative partner. 

Education systems have spent decades teaching technical skills. Musk says the future belongs to people who can combine those technical tools with creativity, strategic insight, and ethical reasoning.

So while coding used to be the differentiator, now it’s the baseline.

How This Reshapes the Investment Landscape

If Musk is right, the next decade will reward companies that rethink entire industries using AI. These funds capture broad AI-driven upside without betting on a single winner:

  • QQQ — Nasdaq-100 ETF
  • AIQ — GlobalX Artificial Intelligence & Tech ETF
  • IGPT – Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

A world where work is optional implies higher automation across every industry. This theme is captured by real, revenue-based ETFs like:

  • BOTZ — Global X Robotics & AI ETF
  • ROBO — ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Both ETFs invest in companies generating measurable revenue from automation, not speculative future bets.

Future-Proof Stocks to Watch

If AI can perform most technically demanding tasks — and do them flawlessly — the strongest companies will be those that do one of the following:

  1. Build or supply the compute behind AI
  2. Create tools that enhance human–AI collaboration
  3. Operate in sectors where AI supercharges productivity rather than replaces it

This is where investors should focus. 

In particular, AI infrastructure remains the foundation, as training frontier models requires enormous computing power. 

Musk said xAI needs thousands of high-end GPUs, underscoring demand for firms like NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the undisputed leaders in AI GPUs, and Super Micro Computer (SMCI), responsible for the server and rack systems behind AI data centers

As long as AI keeps advancing, these companies remain critical.

And if the future job revolves around directing AI, then the platforms enabling that interaction also become central.

  • Microsoft embeds AI natively across Office and Windows
  • Google integrates Gemini into Workspace and Android
  • Meta pushes AI assistants into its messaging and social ecosystem

Musk has repeatedly warned that advanced AI introduces serious cyber risks. As industries adopt AI, the need to secure data and identity grows.

Companies already leading this space include:

  • CrowdStrike (CRWD) — AI-enhanced endpoint protection
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) — broad enterprise security platform

Unlike automation, cybersecurity demand rises because of AI, not despite it.

The New Premium: Human Direction, Not Technical Execution

The more AI can do, the more valuable human judgement becomes. If Musk’s prediction is accurate, the most successful workers will be those who understand what to build and why, not just how. Likewise, the most successful companies will be those that integrate AI to amplify human potential rather than simply cut costs.

Similarly, the most successful investors will be those who position themselves in industries that benefit directly from this transformation: infrastructure, platforms, automation, and security.

AI may do the work, but humans will still provide the purpose. And in Musk’s vision of the future, that’s the job that matters most.


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IGPT 54.62 +0.44 +0.81%
Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF
NVDA 178.88 -1.76 -0.97%
Nvidia Corp
GOOG 299.65 +9.67 +3.33%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 299.66 +10.21 +3.53%
Alphabet Cl A
META 594.25 +5.10 +0.87%
Meta Platforms Inc
CRWD 490.67 -10.64 -2.12%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
SMCI 32.19 +0.63 +2.00%
Super Micro Computer
AIQ 47.60 +0.27 +0.57%
GX Artificial Intelligence & Tech ETF
BOTZ 33.49 +0.41 +1.24%
GX Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
ROBO 64.07 +1.03 +1.63%
Global Robotics and Automation ETF
MSFT 472.12 -6.31 -1.32%
Microsoft Corp
QQQ 590.07 +4.40 +0.75%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
TSLA 391.09 -4.14 -1.05%
Tesla Inc
AMD 203.78 -2.24 -1.09%
Adv Micro Devices
AMZN 220.69 +3.55 +1.63%
Amazon.com Inc
PANW 182.90 -2.17 -1.17%
Palo Alto Networks Inc

Most Popular News

Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 1
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 2
S&P Futures Climb on Fed Rate-Cut Hopes, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Breaks 100-Day Moving Average on Q3 Earnings Selloff. Should You Buy the NVDA Dip?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Is a Leader in AI Computing, But Is NVDA Stock a Buy Now?
Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia’s Growth Engine Is Running Hot — Should You Get On Board?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot