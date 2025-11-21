Wheat Closes the Week with Mixed Action

The wheat complex saw Friday trade close with mixed action across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were steady to a penny lower on the day, with December down just ¼ cent this week. KC HRW futures were 2 to 4 3/4 cents in the green at the close, with Dec slipping back 4 ¼ cents from last Friday. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 5 to 7 ¾ cents on Friday, with December sneaking out of the week with a ¼ cent gain.

Commitment of Traders data was released this afternoon showing the week of October 7, with managed money trimming 1,853 contracts from their net short position in CBT wheat futures and options to 97,356 contracts. In KC wheat, they added 9,661 contracts to their net short to 63,534 contracts.

FranceAgriMer data showed 98% of the country’s soft wheat crop in good/excellent condition, with 95% of the crop planted.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.27, unch,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.39 3/4, down 1 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.11, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.26 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.65, down 7 3/4 cents,