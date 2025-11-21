Wheat Shrugging Off Early Weakness at Friday’s Midday

Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

The wheat complex is trading with midday gains across the front months on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are steady to 2 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures ar 4 to 5 cents in the green at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are down 2 cents in the front month December contract and fractionally higher in others.

FranceAgriMer data showed 98% of the country’s soft wheat crop in good/excellent condition, with 95% of the crop planted.

Monthly International Grains Council data was updated today, with world wheat production up 3 MMT. Consumption was down 1 MMT, with stocks unchanged at 275 MMT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.28 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.41, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.11, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.26 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.70 3/4, down 2 cents,