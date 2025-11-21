Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Shrugging Off Early Weakness at Friday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Plus500 Futures: Trade agricultural commodities, energy, metals & more. Bonus up to $200!

The wheat complex is trading with midday gains across the front months on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are steady to 2 cents higher at midday. KC HRW futures ar 4 to 5 cents in the green at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are down 2 cents in the front month December contract and fractionally higher in others. 

FranceAgriMer data showed 98% of the country’s soft wheat crop in good/excellent condition, with 95% of the crop planted.

Monthly International Grains Council data was updated today, with world wheat production up 3 MMT. Consumption was down 1 MMT, with stocks unchanged at 275 MMT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.28 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.41, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.11, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.26 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.70 3/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.81 1/4, up 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 525-6 +2-0 +0.38%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 510-6 +4-4 +0.89%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6550 -0.0725 -1.27%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 527-2 +0-2 +0.05%
Wheat
ZWH26 540-2 -0-4 -0.09%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 1
AMD Stock Is the ‘King of the Hill’ Right Now. Should You Buy Shares Here?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 3
Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
Burry Calls ‘Fraud’ on Hyperscalers: 4 Pins Set to Pop the AI Bubble and the ‘Big Short’ Math on Big Tech
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Soar on Robust Nvidia Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot