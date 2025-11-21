Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting News Corporation Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

News Corporation (NWS), headquartered in New York, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services worldwide. Valued at $15.7 billion by market cap, the company delivers news, financial insights, entertainment, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video content through influential publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Times, New York Post, MarketWatch, and more.

Shares of this global media and information services leader have underperformed the broader market over the past year. NWS has declined 11.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 10.5%. In 2025, NWS stock is down 8.1%, compared to SPX’s 11.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, NWS’ underperformance is also apparent compared to the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 13% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 13.6% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Nov. 6, NWS shares closed down by 2.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted revenue stood at $2.1 billion, up 1.7% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 10% from the year-ago quarter to $0.22.

Among the four analysts covering NWS stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, and one “Hold.”

This configuration is less bearish than two months ago, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall, consisting of one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Nov. 12, Curry Baker from Guggenheim maintained a “Buy” rating on NWS with a price target of $43, implying a potential upside of 53.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $39.33 represents a 40.6% premium to NWS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $40 suggests a notable upside potential of 43%. 


