What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for IDEXX Laboratories Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ outside lab-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Idexx Laboratories, Inc_ outside lab-by Sundry Photography via iStock

Westbrook, Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the companion animal veterinary, livestock, poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. Valued at $55.7 billion by market cap, the company also operates an international network of veterinary reference laboratories.

Shares of this global leader in pet healthcare innovation have notably outperformed the broader market over the past year. IDXX has gained 64.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 10.5%. In 2025, IDXX stock is up 66.7%, surpassing SPX’s 11.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, IDXX’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 9.3% over the past year. Moreover, IDXX’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 8.1% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 3, IDXX shares closed up by 14.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $3.40 topped Wall Street expectations of $3.14. The company’s revenue was $1.11 billion, topping Wall Street's $1.07 billion forecast. IDXX expects full-year EPS to be $12.81 to $13.01, and expects revenue in the range of $4.27 billion to $4.30 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IDXX’s EPS to grow 21.2% to $12.93 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 13 analysts covering IDXX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 3, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Chris Schott maintained a “Buy” rating on IDXX and set a price target of $775, implying a potential upside of 12.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $785.27 represents a 13.9% premium to IDXX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $830 suggests a notable upside potential of 20.4%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

