Wheat Starting Stronger on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
Wheat futures are trading with Thursday morning gains in the winter wheats and steady action in the spring wheat market. The wheat complex is showing weakness across the three exchanges at midday. Chicago SRW futures were 9 to 10 cents lower on Wednesday. Preliminary open interest dropped 2,240 contracts KC HRW futures settled 10 to 11 1/4 cents in the red. OI was down 5,419 contracts on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 1 to 3 cents at the close on Wednesday. Talks of a possible peace deal with Ukraine and Russia were adding pressure.

Rain is expected to fall across much of Southern Plains over the next week, extending over to parts of SRW country. Totals are heaviest in TX, OK, and AR, with 4 to 6 inches expected and other totals over an inch. 

Census trade data was delayed due to the shutdown but tallied a total of 2.69 MMT of wheat shipped in August. That was the highest total in 9 years for the month and a 16.81% increase from last year. 

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday showing data for the week of 10/2. Analysts are looking for between 350,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat sales. 

Delayed Commitment of Traders data showed specs adding 1,474 contracts to their net short in CBT wheat by September 30 to 99,209 contracts. In KC wheat, they were adding 3,569 contracts to 53,873 contracts net short.

Saudi Arabia issued a tender to buy 300.000 MT of wheat with offers due on Friday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.36 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.49 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.15 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.31 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.81 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently unch

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.86 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 535-4 +3-6 +0.71%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 519-4 +4-0 +0.78%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8200 +0.0075 +0.13%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 542-6 +6-0 +1.12%
Wheat
ZWH26 555-0 +5-4 +1.00%
Wheat

