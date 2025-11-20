Barchart.com
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Domino's Pizza Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Dominos Pizza Inc storefront by-KathyDewar via iStock

With a market cap of $13.5 billion, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is a global pizza company operating through U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain segments with both company-owned and franchised locations. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, it offers pizzas and a wide range of complementary menu items under the Domino’s brand.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DPZ stock has fallen 9.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 12.3%. Moreover, shares of the company have declined 4.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 12.9% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the pizza chain have lagged behind the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY4.2% rise over the past 52 weeks

Domino’s Pizza shares rose 3.9% on Oct. 14 as the company posted Q3 2025 EPS of $4.08 and revenue of $1.15 billion, both ahead of analyst forecasts. The stock gained further support from strong U.S. same-store sales growth of 5.2%, beating expectations of 4.0%. Investors also reacted positively to the success of value-driven promotions like the $9.99 pizza deal, new menu items, and the continued boost from its DoorDash partnership.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect Domino's Pizza’s EPS to rise 5.3% year-over-year to $17.57. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 11 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”  

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 15 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Oct. 15, BofA increased its price target on Domino’s Pizza to $536 and reiterated a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $500.53 represents a premium of 25.2% to DPZ's current price. The Street-high price target of $597 suggests a 49.4% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 227.00 +2.49 +1.11%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,642.16 +24.84 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
DPZ 400.00 +0.33 +0.08%
Domino's Pizza Inc

