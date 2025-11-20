Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Raymond James Financial Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Raymond James Financial, Inc_ location-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Raymond James Financial, Inc_ location-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services. Valued at $31.1 billion by market cap, the company offers its services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. 

Shares of this leading diversified financial services company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. RJF has declined 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2025, RJF stock is up 1.5%, compared to SPX’s 12.9% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, RJF’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 3.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 6.7% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 22, RJF shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $3.73 billion, surpassing analyst estimates by 2.7%. The company’s adjusted EPS of $3.11 exceeded analyst estimates of $2.83. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in September 2026, analysts expect RJF’s EPS to grow 12.2% to $11.96 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

Among the 15 analysts covering RJF stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, and 11 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Oct. 23, BofA kept a “Neutral” rating on RJF and raised the price target to $194, implying a potential upside of 23% from current levels.

The mean price target of $185.54 represents a 17.6% premium to RJF’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $200 suggests a notable upside potential of 26.8%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.56 +0.19 +0.37%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,642.16 +24.84 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
RJF 157.72 +1.94 +1.25%
Raymond James Financial

Most Popular News

Bitcoin Cyber Green Data Background by LumerB via iStock 1
Down 30% in a Month, Should You Buy MicroStrategy Stock Here?
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 2
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
‘Good News’ Is Coming for Nvidia Stock, So Buy NVDA Shares Here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 5
Peter Thiel Just Slashed His Stake in Tesla Stock by 76%. Should You Sell TSLA Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot