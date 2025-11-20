Raymond James Financial Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services. Valued at $31.1 billion by market cap, the company offers its services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Shares of this leading diversified financial services company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. RJF has declined 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2025, RJF stock is up 1.5%, compared to SPX’s 12.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, RJF’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 3.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 6.7% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 22, RJF shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $3.73 billion, surpassing analyst estimates by 2.7%. The company’s adjusted EPS of $3.11 exceeded analyst estimates of $2.83.

For fiscal 2026, ending in September 2026, analysts expect RJF’s EPS to grow 12.2% to $11.96 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 15 analysts covering RJF stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, and 11 “Holds.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Oct. 23, BofA kept a “Neutral” rating on RJF and raised the price target to $194, implying a potential upside of 23% from current levels.

The mean price target of $185.54 represents a 17.6% premium to RJF’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $200 suggests a notable upside potential of 26.8%.