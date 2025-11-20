Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Keysight Technologies Stock?

Santa Rosa, California-based Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS ) is a leading provider of electronic design and test solutions used across the communications, electronics, aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries. Valued at a market cap of $30 billion , the company offers advanced hardware and software tools that enable customers to design, simulate, validate, and optimize next-generation technologies, including 5G/6G networks, high-performance computing, automotive and EV systems, and emerging semiconductor architectures.

Shares of this tech company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KEYS has soared 14.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 12.1% . However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 8.7%, lagging behind SPX’s 12.8% uptick.

Narrowing the focus, KEYS has also underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK ), which has gained 21.5% over the past 52 weeks and 20.8% on a YTD basis.

Shares of KEYS plunged 6.8% on Oct. 10 after the U.S. threatened to impose massive tariff hikes on China in response to Beijing’s new export restrictions on strategic minerals and rare earths. Since these materials are essential to the defense, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing industries, the announcement raised concerns about potential supply-chain pressures, weighing on KEYS stock.

For the fiscal year, which ended in October, analysts expect KEYS’ EPS to grow 15.4% year over year to $6.28. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Strong Buy ,” which is based on eight “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” and three "Hold” ratings.

The configuration has remained fairly stable over the past three months.

On Nov. 14, Citigroup Inc. ( C ) analyst Atif Malik resumed coverage of KEYS with a “ Buy ” rating and $215 price target, indicating a 23.1% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $196 represents a 12.3% premium from KEYS’ current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $220 suggests a 26% potential upside from the current levels.