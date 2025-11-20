Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Keysight Technologies Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Keysight Technologies Inc logo and stock chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Keysight Technologies Inc logo and stock chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Santa Rosa, California-based Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is a leading provider of electronic design and test solutions used across the communications, electronics, aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries. Valued at a market cap of $30 billion, the company offers advanced hardware and software tools that enable customers to design, simulate, validate, and optimize next-generation technologies, including 5G/6G networks, high-performance computing, automotive and EV systems, and emerging semiconductor architectures.

Shares of this tech company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KEYS has soared 14.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.1%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 8.7%, lagging behind SPX’s 12.8% uptick.

Narrowing the focus, KEYS has also underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), which has gained 21.5% over the past 52 weeks and 20.8% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of KEYS plunged 6.8% on Oct. 10 after the U.S. threatened to impose massive tariff hikes on China in response to Beijing’s new export restrictions on strategic minerals and rare earths. Since these materials are essential to the defense, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing industries, the announcement raised concerns about potential supply-chain pressures, weighing on KEYS stock.

For the fiscal year, which ended in October, analysts expect KEYS’ EPS to grow 15.4% year over year to $6.28. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy,” which is based on eight “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” and three "Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained fairly stable over the past three months. 

On Nov. 14, Citigroup Inc. (C) analyst Atif Malik resumed coverage of KEYS with a “Buy” rating and $215 price target, indicating a 23.1% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $196 represents a 12.3% premium from KEYS’ current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $220 suggests a 26% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 99.83 +1.51 +1.54%
Citigroup Inc
$SPX 6,642.16 +24.84 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 280.97 +1.94 +0.70%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
KEYS 174.61 -0.12 -0.07%
Keysight Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Bitcoin Cyber Green Data Background by LumerB via iStock 1
Down 30% in a Month, Should You Buy MicroStrategy Stock Here?
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 2
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
‘Good News’ Is Coming for Nvidia Stock, So Buy NVDA Shares Here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 5
Peter Thiel Just Slashed His Stake in Tesla Stock by 76%. Should You Sell TSLA Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot