Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Dollar Climbs on Yen Weakness

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
British Pound, European Euro, American Dollar and Japanese Yen Currency by Virrage Images via Shutterstock
British Pound, European Euro, American Dollar and Japanese Yen Currency by Virrage Images via Shutterstock
Brought to you by Plus500: Leading futures trading platform with up to $200 bonus - Claim it now!

The dollar index (DXY00) today is up by +0.39% at a 1.5-week high. The dollar is moving higher today amid weakness in the yen, which tumbled to a 9.75-month low on concern that the Japanese government will support a stimulus package that would substantially increase Japan's debt burden.  Today's US trade news was also supportive of the dollar after the Aug trade deficit narrowed more than expected.

US MBA mortgage applications fell -5.2% in the week ended November 14, with the purchase mortgage sub-index down -2.3% and the refinancing sub-index down -7.3%.  The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose +3 bp to 6.37% from 6.34% in the prior week.

The US Aug trade deficit shrank to -$59.6 billion from -$78.2 billion in July, narrower than expectations of -$60.4 billion.

The markets are discounting a 47% chance that the FOMC will cut the fed funds target range by 25 bp at the next FOMC meeting on December 9-10.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is down by -0.23% at a 1-week low.  Today's strength in the dollar is weighing on the euro.  Losses in the euro are limited after a report from Axios said the Trump administration has been secretly working with Russia to draft a new plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Central bank divergence is also supportive of the euro, with the ECB seen as largely finished with its rate-cut cycle, while the Fed is expected to cut rates several more times by the end of 2026. 

Swaps are pricing in a 4% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the December 18 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is up by +0.68%.  The yen tumbled to a 9.75-month low against the dollar today on dovish comments from Goushi Kataoka, a panelist advising Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi, which weighed on the yen when he said the BOJ is unlikely to raise interest rates again before March.  Losses in the yen accelerated amid concerns about the Japanese debt burden when Mr. Kataoka said a supplementary budget of around 20 trillion yen ($129 billion) will be necessary this fiscal year to boost domestic demand, far larger than the 13.9 trillion yen package compiled a year ago.

Today's Japanese economic news was supportive for the yen after Sep core machine orders posted their biggest increase in 6 months.  Also, higher Japanese government bond yields are supportive of the yen after the 10-year JGB yield rose to a 17-year high of 1.781% today. 

Japan Sep core machine orders rose +4.2% m/m, stronger than expectations of +2.0% m/m and the biggest increase in 6 months.

The markets are discounting a 15% chance of a BOJ rate hike at the next policy meeting on December 19.

December COMEX gold (GCZ25) today is up +63.10 (+1.55%), and December COMEX silver (SIZ25) is up +1.529 (+3.03%).

Gold and silver prices are sharply higher today, recovering some of the heavy losses from the past week. Comments today from Goushi Kataoka, a panelist advising Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi, boosted demand for gold as a store of value when he said the BOJ is unlikely to raise interest rates again before March.  Precious metals continue to have some underlying safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over US tariffs, geopolitical risks, central bank buying, and political pressure on the Fed's independence. 

Today's rally in the dollar index to a 1.5-week high is negative for precious metals.  Also, reduced expectations for another rate cut at the December FOMC are weighing on precious metals meeting following the recent slew of hawkish Fed comments.  The chances of a Fed rate cut at next month's FOMC meeting fell to 48% today from 70% earlier this month. 

Strong central bank demand for gold is supportive of prices, following the most recent news that showed bullion held in China's PBOC reserves rose to 74.09 million troy ounces in October, the twelfth consecutive month the PBOC has boosted its gold reserves.  Also, the World Gold Council recently reported that global central banks purchased 220 MT of gold in Q3, up 28% from Q2. 

Since posting record highs in mid-October, long liquidation pressures have weighed on precious metals prices.  Holdings in gold and silver ETFs have recently fallen after posting 3-year highs on October 21.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DXY00 100.082 +0.532 +0.53%
U.S. Dollar Index
GCZ25 4,074.7 +8.2 +0.20%
Gold
SIZ25 50.875 +0.354 +0.70%
Silver
^USDJPY 156.674 +1.159 +0.75%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
^EURUSD 1.15353 -0.00454 -0.39%
Euro/U.S. Dollar

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
Bitcoin Cyber Green Data Background by LumerB via iStock 2
Down 30% in a Month, Should You Buy MicroStrategy Stock Here?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
‘Good News’ Is Coming for Nvidia Stock, So Buy NVDA Shares Here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Peter Thiel Just Slashed His Stake in Tesla Stock by 76%. Should You Sell TSLA Too?
Apple Inc Tim Cook-by John Gress Media Inc via Shutterstock 5
Apple Is Apparently Getting Ready to Replace CEO Tim Cook. Is That Good News for AAPL Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot