Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Closes Mixed, with Spring Wheat Leading Higher

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Golden wheat field on a sunny day by IakovKalinin via iStock
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Wheat is trading with mixed action, as contracts are higher in the soft red contract and weaker in the hard red contracts. The wheat complex closed Tuesday with mixed action across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures saw slight gains, fractionally to 2 ¼ cents higher. Tuesday’s preliminary open interest was down 5,204 contracts on Tuesday. KC HRW futures were down 1 to 3 cents at the close. OI was up 434 contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures were up 6 to 9 cents in the nearby contracts to lead the bulls. 

USDA released their Crop Progress report this morning showing the winter wheat crop at 92% planted, lagging the 95% average pace. Emergence was at 79%, behind the 84% 5-year average. Condition ratings were pegged at 45% in good/excellent ratings, which was down from 49% last year. That equated to 328 on the Brugler500 index, down from 338 a year ago.

EU exports have totaled 9.05 MT since July 1 to November 16, now catching on last year and lagging by just 0.04 MMT vs. the same period. The Ukraine Ag Ministry estimates the country’s wheat crop at 23 MMT, up 0.4 MMT from 2024, with exports expected to reach 17 MMT in 2025/26.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.46 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.59, up 1/2 cent, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.26 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently unch

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.43, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.83 3/4, up 9 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.88, up 6 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 542-4 -0-4 -0.09%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 526-2 unch unch
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8150 -0.0125 -0.21%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 547-6 +1-2 +0.23%
Wheat
ZWH26 560-0 +1-0 +0.18%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 1
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Make a 3.5% Yield In One Month By Shorting Cash-Secured OTM Palantir Put Options
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 3
Unusual Options Activity Shows 71,000 Calls Hit the Tape for Applied Digital Stock – How You Should Play APLD Here
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Wedbush Says to Push Through the ‘Whiteknuckle Moment’ and Keep Buying Palantir Stock
Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash 5
Dear Fannie Mae Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 18
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot