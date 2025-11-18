General Dynamics Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $92.3 billion , General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) is a global aerospace and defense leader with a diverse portfolio spanning business aviation, shipbuilding, land combat systems, and advanced technologies. Organized into four segments: Aerospace; Marine Systems; Combat Systems; and Technologies, the company delivers innovative solutions to commercial and defense customers worldwide.

Shares of the Reston, Virginia-based company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GD stock has increased 18.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 13.7% . Moreover, shares of the company have soared 29.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 13.4% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the defense contractor have outperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 8.2% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of General Dynamics rose 2.4% as the company reported better-than-expected Q3 2025 profit of $3.88 per share and revenue of $12.91 billion. This strong performance was highlighted by a 30.3% rise in Aerospace segment revenue and a jump in Gulfstream deliveries to 39 units, along with new aerospace bookings at 1.3 times its billing.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect GD’s EPS to grow 12.8% year-over-year to $15.38. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Oct. 28, JPMorgan raised its price target on General Dynamics to $380 and maintained an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $375.11 represents a 9.8% premium to GD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $405 suggests a 18.5% potential upside.