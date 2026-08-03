Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Microsoft and Amazon Are Spending Billions on AI. 1 Is Getting Far Better Returns.

Jabran Kundi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock

Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) recently reported stellar quarterly results, both registering impressive growth and pouring staggering sums into artificial intelligence (AI). What the market has continued to wonder is who earns more from all that spending. On cloud growth, Microsoft holds the edge for now. Azure grew 43% last quarter, and the company expects that to increase to 45% next quarter. Amazon’s AWS grew 37% in the most recent quarter, although it remains the larger cloud platform. Microsoft also carries the bigger order book, with a backlog of $678 billion against Amazon’s $496 billion.

The return on spending is where the two really split. Both are investing enormous sums, but Microsoft is getting far more back per dollar. For the full year, Amazon now plans roughly $220 billion in 2026 capex, well ahead of Microsoft’s $190 billion. For the fiscal second quarter of 2026 alone, Amazon invested $53.1 billion against Microsoft’s $41 billion in fiscal Q4 2026.

The difference shows up in the cash each keeps. Microsoft turned its quarter into $19.6 billion of free cash flow at a 45% operating margin — and still returned $10.2 billion to shareholders. In contrast, Amazon’s FCF turned negative in Q2 2026, with an outflow of $7.6 billion over the past year.

Amazon’s answer to that gap is its own silicon. Its in-house chips business — which includes Trainium, Graviton, and related silicon — now brings in more than $25 billion a year. Management expects those chips to save significant costs in future capex while lifting margins. Microsoft still leans more heavily on Nvidia (NVDA)

The two have also backed rival companies in AI, with Microsoft tied closely to OpenAI and Amazon behind Anthropic. Microsoft's stake in OpenAI is still valuable, but it has lost its exclusive edge, since OpenAI now also sells through rival clouds. Anthropic’s Claude is now one of the most widely used models on Amazon Bedrock, and leans on Trainium chips. So, the bet fills both the cloud and silicon at once. That gives Amazon the better of the model matchup.

In most aspects, though, Microsoft still comes out ahead. It is growing its cloud faster, sitting on a larger backlog, and turning its spending into real cash while Amazon’s free cash flow remains thin. This arguably makes Microsoft the cleaner pick, although Amazon’s custom chips are the wildcard that could shift returns its way. Still, Microsoft is simply spending smarter and getting more back for it today.

Why Microsoft Wins on Valuation

Both Microsoft and Amazon are solidly profitable, but the valuations look considerably different on most measures. In terms of forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, Microsoft is the cheaper of the two, trading at 23.2 times against Amazon’s 30 times forward earnings. Microsoft is also trading at a reasonable discount to its historical norms, with the forward P/E sitting below its five-year average.

The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio looks quite different. Amazon’s P/S ratio of 3.5 times sits far below Microsoft’s P/S ratio of 10 times. However, this reflects what each company sells, not how cheap the stocks actually are. Amazon’s large, low-margin retail business drags its sales multiple down.

The EPS outlook is comparable, but Microsoft does emerge as the steadier of the two firms. Analysts expect Amazon’s earnings to grow 9% in fiscal 2026 and 31% in fiscal 2027. For Microsoft, the growth trajectory keeps gradually improving each year for the rest of the decade, with expected earnings growth of 13% in fiscal 2027, 18% in fiscal 2028, and so on. A look at the balance sheets further tilts things in Microsoft’s favor. The company has a higher market capitalization of $3.4 trillion and is carrying net debt of roughly $47 billion against Amazon’s $92 billion.

For investors, Microsoft seems to be the better value pick today. It is cheaper on earnings, and steadier on both growth and its balance sheet. Amazon on its own isn’t expensive, either. But its story rests a lot more on what the AI buildout delivers years from now.

About Amazon Stock 

Amazon is a global technology and e-commerce company that operates online stores, cloud computing services, digital advertising, and subscription businesses. The firm also manufactures and sells electronic devices, and generates revenue from Amazon Prime subscriptions and media content. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. 

AMZN stock climbed 15% in the session after its latest earnings report. Before the rally, the stock had delivered a modest gain in past 12 months, lagging the S&P 500 ($SPX) over the same period. The company’s increased spending on AI infrastructure was one of the reasons for the underperformance. 

www.barchart.com

Amazon announced its Q2 2026 earnings on July 30. The company reported revenue of $200.6 billion, up 20% year-over-year (YOY). AWS segment revenue was $42.2 billion, up 37% YOY. Record EPS of $5.75 comfortably beat the Wall Street consensus of $1.81 per share. CFO Brian Olsavsky said the company’s cash capex was $53.1 billion, primarily relating to AWS and generative AI. 

Following earnings, analysts updated their financial models and issued new price targets for AMZN stock. On July 31, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill reiterated a “Buy” rating and assigned a price target of $330. Based on 57 analysts with coverage, Amazon carries a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on Wall Street. The mean price target of $314.48 implies potential upside of 11% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

About Microsoft Stock 

Microsoft is a global technology company that develops and sells a wide range of software, cloud services, devices, and business solutions, serving both individual users and enterprise customers worldwide. The company's flagship products include Windows, Microsoft 365, Azure, LinkedIn, and Xbox. Microsoft was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. 

Over the last 12 months, MSFT stock has dropped 7%, underperforming the S&P 500’s rise during the same period. Microsoft hit its 52-week high in October 2025 but started falling after that. The underperformance has continued this year as well, with shares up 1% year-to-date (YTD) versus the S&P 500's gain of 11%.

www.barchart.com

Microsoft announced its fiscal Q4 2026 earnings on July 29. The company beat expectations on both profit and revenue, with EPS of $4.81 coming in above Wall Street estimates. Revenue of $90 billion was up 18% YOY, while gross margin fell to 67% due to a mix shift and AI infrastructure spending. Cash flow from operations was $55.4 billion, up 30% YOY, while free cash flow stood at $19.6 billion.

Looking ahead, Microsoft expects double-digit revenue and operating income growth in fiscal 2027. For Q1, management guided revenue of $89.85 billion to $90.95 billion, implying growth of 16% to 17%. Moreover, CFO Amy Hood said that management expects 45% revenue growth in Azure.

On July 30, William Blair analyst Jason Ader reiterated a “Buy” rating on MSFT stock following earnings. Accelerating cloud and AI momentum were a few reasons for the bullish sentiment. Based on 51 analysts with coverage, Microsoft has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. The average price target of $547.45 implies potential upside of 12% from current levels.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Jabran Kundi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 489.68 +24.96 +5.37%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 208.06 +7.31 +3.64%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 7,606.36 +116.64 +1.56%
S&P 500 Index
AMZN 282.82 +11.24 +4.14%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Ahead of Palantir Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for PLTR Stock
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 2
Reddit Stock Collapses 23% as AI Eats Away at User Growth
BlackRock's global headquarters By Tada Images 3
Why BlackRock Is Betting Big on Ondas Stock Now
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
The Biggest Concern Hanging Over CoreWeave Stock Has Finally Eased
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple vs. HP: The $5 Trillion Giant, or the Stock That Pays 15x the Dividend.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.