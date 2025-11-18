Barchart.com
Do Wall Street Analysts Like Roper Technologies Stock?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Roper Technologies Inc logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. It operates through three business segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology-Enabled Products, offering niche vertical software and engineered products across industries like healthcare, education, construction, and water. Its market cap stands at around $47.8 billion.

Over the past 52 weeks, shares of Roper Technologies have fallen 19%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which climbed 13.7% during the same period. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has continued to lag the broader market, posting a decline of 14.6% compared to the S&P 500’s 13.4% advance. 

Within the broader sector, ROP stock has also trailed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), which has risen 24% over the past year and 22% on a YTD basis.

ROP stock is slipping mainly because investors are uneasy as the company trimmed its organic growth forecast recently. The company lowered its organic growth projection to about 6%, down from the previous range of 6% to 7% for the full year. Also, its aggressive acquisition strategy is also worrying some, with fears about integration risk and short-term dilution. On top of that, a few analysts are turning more cautious, citing increased competition (especially from AI-enabled rivals) and questions about how efficiently Roper can deploy its capital.

For the fiscal year 2025, ending in December 2025, analysts forecast an 8.9% YoY growth in EPS to $19.93. Moreover, the company has a strong track record of consistently outperforming analyst EPS estimates over the trailing four quarters.

Among 17 analysts covering ROP, the consensus rating stands at “Moderate Buy,” comprising 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, five “Hold” recommendations, and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when there were nine “Strong Buy” ratings. 

RBC Capital downgraded Roper to “Sector Perform”, citing limited upside as investors rotate toward higher-risk, higher-beta names and uncertainty around how AI may affect its diversified software portfolio. While acknowledging Roper’s strong quality profile with steady free cash flow, high recurring revenue, and disciplined capital deployment, RBC noted that near-term pressures such as deal-related dilution, slower government spending affecting Deltek, and copper tariffs weighing on Neptune are creating headwinds.

The mean price target of $574.21 represents a 29.4% premium to ROP’s current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $685 suggests a potential upside of 54.3%.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

