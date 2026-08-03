What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for AbbVie Stock?

With a market cap of $443.4 billion , AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and delivering innovative medicines and solutions to address serious health conditions and unmet medical needs. Its key therapeutic areas include immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, along with products and services offered through its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

Shares of the drugmaker have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ABBV stock has soared 25.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has increased 21.5%. However, shares of the company are up 7.5% on a YTD basis, slightly lagging behind SPX’s 10.7% rise.

Looking further, shares of the North Chicago, Illinois-based company have outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 23.4% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.65 and revenue of $16.99 billion, AbbVie shares fell 2.5% on Jul. 31, as investors focused on the reduced 2026 outlook . The $10.9 billion Apogee Therapeutics acquisition is expected to cut 2026 adjusted EPS by $0.14, partly offset by $0.10 from existing business performance, resulting in $0.04 EPS impact, while the company lowered its full-year EPS forecast to $13.87 - $14.07 and sales guidance to $67.6 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ABBV’s adjusted EPS to climb 41.2% year-over-year to $14.12. However, the company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Holds.”

This configuration has remained unchanged over the past three months.

On Aug. 3, Cantor Fitzgerald increased its price target on AbbVie to $285 and maintained an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $265.79 represents a premium of 8.2% to ABBV’s current levels. The Street-high price target of $300 implies a potential upside of 22.1% from the current price.