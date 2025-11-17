Corn Recovering Slightly on Monday AM Trade

Corn price action is showing fractional gains so far on Monday morning. Futures closed out the Friday session with contracts down 10 to 11 ½ cents. Despite the losses, December closed with a gain of 3 cents on the week. Friday’s preliminary open interest rose 10,323 contracts, suggesting new selling interest. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 11 cents at $3.91 ½.

After a month off, USDA released an updated Crop Production report on Friday, showing corn yield at 186 bpa. That was just a 0.7 bpa decrease from the September report and dropped output by 62 mbu to 16.752 bbu. Traders were looking for a 184 bpa yield number. As per the WASDE, there was a 207 mbu increase to the 2024/25 carryout number at 1.532 bbu, expected from the September Grain Stocks report, which took total 2025/26 supply 144 mbu higher to 18.309 bbu. Other demand changes came from exports (+100 mbu), which limited the increased the 2025/26 carryout estimate to 44 mbu to 2.154 bbu. The cash average price was also raised by a dime to $4.00.

World corn ending stocks are estimated at 281.34 MMT, which was a 0.06 MMT reduction from the September report. That came as China was trimmed by 3.16 MMT, offsetting the US number.

The USDA also released the backlog of flash sale announcements from October 1 to November 12, with 4.915 MMT reported as large sales (exceeding 100,000 MT). Of that, 4.367 MMT was for the current marketing year and 548,640 MT for 2026/27.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian first corn crop at 85% planted as of Thursday, below the 87% from the same period last year .

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.30 1/4, down 11 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $3.91 1/2, down 11 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.44, down 11 1/2 cents, currently up ¾ cent

May 26 Corn closed at $4.52 1/4, down 10 3/4 cents, currently up ¼ cent