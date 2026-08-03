Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Howmet Aerospace Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Howmet Aerospace Inc_ on screen in front of business webpage_ By Timon
Howmet Aerospace Inc_ on screen in front of business webpage_ By Timon

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. Valued at $112.9 billion by market cap, the company offers engines, fasteners, and structures, as well as forged wheels. 

Shares of this engineered metal products leader have outperformed the broader market over the past year. HWM has gained 46.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.7%. In 2026, HWM stock is up 37.7%, surpassing the SPX’s 9.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, HWM’s outperformance is also apparent compared to Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 18.7% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 11.4% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Howmet Aerospace has outperformed due to a booming aerospace supercycle driven by high-margin commercial engine spares and defense demand, rapid growth in industrial gas turbine components supplying AI data centers, consistent earnings and margin expansions, and strong cash flow supporting dividend increases and share buybacks.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HWM’s EPS to grow 34% to $5.05 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering HWM stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Jul. 26, Kenneth Herbert from RBC Capital maintained a “Buy” rating on HWM, with a price target of $325, implying a potential upside of 15.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $311.29 represents a 10.3% premium to HWM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $340 suggests an upside potential of 20.5%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PPA 177.02 +2.58 +1.48%
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
$SPX 7,575.24 +85.52 +1.14%
S&P 500 Index
HWM 283.88 +1.62 +0.57%
Howmet Aerospace Inc

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Ahead of Palantir Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for PLTR Stock
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 2
Reddit Stock Collapses 23% as AI Eats Away at User Growth
BlackRock's global headquarters By Tada Images 3
Why BlackRock Is Betting Big on Ondas Stock Now
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
The Biggest Concern Hanging Over CoreWeave Stock Has Finally Eased
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 5
Apple vs. HP: The $5 Trillion Giant, or the Stock That Pays 15x the Dividend.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.