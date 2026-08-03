Howmet Aerospace Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Howmet Aerospace Inc_ on screen in front of business webpage_ By Timon

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. Valued at $112.9 billion by market cap, the company offers engines, fasteners, and structures, as well as forged wheels.

Shares of this engineered metal products leader have outperformed the broader market over the past year. HWM has gained 46.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.7%. In 2026, HWM stock is up 37.7%, surpassing the SPX’s 9.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, HWM’s outperformance is also apparent compared to Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 18.7% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 11.4% returns over the same time frame.

Howmet Aerospace has outperformed due to a booming aerospace supercycle driven by high-margin commercial engine spares and defense demand, rapid growth in industrial gas turbine components supplying AI data centers, consistent earnings and margin expansions, and strong cash flow supporting dividend increases and share buybacks.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HWM’s EPS to grow 34% to $5.05 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering HWM stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Jul. 26, Kenneth Herbert from RBC Capital maintained a “Buy” rating on HWM, with a price target of $325, implying a potential upside of 15.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $311.29 represents a 10.3% premium to HWM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $340 suggests an upside potential of 20.5%.