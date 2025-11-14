Corn Starting USDA Report Day with Slight Gains

Corn price action is showing fractional gains on Friday morning. Futures rounded out the Thursday session with contracts 4 to 6 ½ cents high in the nearbys. New buying interest was noted, with preliminary open interest rising 35,080 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up another 6 ½ cents at $4.02 ½.

EIA data from Thursday morning showed a total of 1.075 million barrels per day of ethanol produced in the week ending on November 7, down 48,000 bpd from the week prior’s record. Stocks saw a draw of 436,000 barrels to 22.219 million barrels.

USDA released their Export Sales data for the week of September 25 on Thursday morning, as corn came in at 1.394 MMT. A backlog of flash sale announcements are expected to be released on Friday at 11:00 am CST.

USDA will release their monthly Crop Production report later this morning, with a Reuters poll of analysts showing corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as production is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.41 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents, currently up ½ cent

Nearby Cash was $4.02 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.55 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents, currently up ¼ cent

May 26 Corn closed at $4.63, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up ¼ cent