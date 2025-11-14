Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cadence Design Systems Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 24 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cadence Design Systems, Inc_ logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Cadence Design Systems, Inc_ logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), headquartered in San Jose, California, provides software, hardware, and other services worldwide. With a market cap of $85.9 billion, the company licenses its electronic design automation (EDA) software technology and provides a variety of professional services. Cadence's design realization solutions are used to design and develop complex chips and electronic systems, including semiconductors.

Shares of this EDA giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CDNS has gained 3.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.6%. In 2025, CDNS stock is up 5.2%, compared to the SPX’s 14.6% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, CDNS’ outperformance is apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 1.1% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.9% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 27, CDNS shares closed up by 1.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.93 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.79. The company’s revenue was $1.34 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.33 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.02 to $7.08, and expects revenue to be between $5.26 billion and $5.29 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CDNS’ EPS to grow 25.1% to $5.63 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

Among the 22 analysts covering CDNS stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall, consisting of 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 28, Rosenblatt kept a “Neutral” rating on CDNS and raised the price target to $335, implying a potential upside of 6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $384.15 represents a 21.6% premium to CDNS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $418 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 32.3%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,737.49 -113.43 -1.66%
S&P 500 Index
CDNS 315.99 +0.45 +0.14%
Cadence Design Sys
XSW 185.35 -6.02 -3.15%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
Michael Burry Accuses Meta Platforms of ‘Common Fraud’ and Inflated Earnings. Should You Still Buy META Stock Now?
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 2
As Palantir Gets 6M Shares of Surf Air Mobility Stock, Is PLTR or SRFM a Better Buy?
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Is GOOG Stock a Buy or Sell as Michael Burry Accuses Hyperscalers of ‘Fraud’?
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
SoFi Crypto Just Launched. Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell SOFI Stock Now?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Heavy Put Option Activity in Advanced Micro Devices Implies AMD Stock Is Overvalued - But Is It?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot