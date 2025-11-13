Barchart.com
Soybeans Rally Ahead of USDA Reports Set for Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Soybeans posted double digit gains in the nearbys on Thursday, as contracts were 10 to 13 ¼ cents higher at the close, with back months 2 to 8 ½ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 12 3/4 cents higher at $10.73. Soymeal futures were up $2.50 to $7.40 in the nearbys on the day, with Soy Oil futures 30 to 37 points lower.

Export Sales data from the week of September 25 was released this morning, showing 870,533 MT of soybeans sold in that week. Soybean meal sales were tallied at 623,515 MT for 2025/26, with cancellations of 216,215 MT for 2024/25 (which ended on 9/30). Bean oil bookings were 13,598 MT.

USDA is expected to release the backlog of unreported large daily sales from the time of the shutdown at 12 noon EST on Friday. The weekly reports are expected to be released twice a per week until they are caught up on January 2.

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 soybean crop at 177.6 MMT in Brazil, down 0.07 MMT from their previous number. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.32, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.73, up 12 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.47, up 13 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.56 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.7287 +0.1278 +1.21%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 50.25s -0.37 -0.73%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 328.4s +7.4 +2.31%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1132-0s +11-4 +1.03%
Soybean
ZSX25 1132-0s +11-4 +1.03%
Soybean
ZSF26 1147-0s +13-2 +1.17%
Soybean

Reserve Your Spot