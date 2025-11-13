Soybeans Rallying on Thursday

Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with 13 to 15 cent gains across most contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 14 1/2 cents higher at $10.75 1/2. Soymeal futures are up $7.70 to $8.20 in the nearbys on the day, with Soy Oil futures 29 points lower.

Export Sales data from the week of September 25 was released this morning, showing 870,533 MT of soybeans sold in that week. Soybean meal sales were tallied at 623,515 MT for 2025/26, with cancellations of 216,215 MT for 2024/25 (which ended on 9/30). Bean oil bookings were 13,598 MT.

USDA is expected to release the backlog of unreported large daily sales from the time of the shutdown at 12 noon EST on Friday. The weekly reports are expected to be released twice a per week until they are caught up on January 2.

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 soybean crop at 177.6 MMT in Brazil, down 0.07 MMT from their previous number.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $11.35 3/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.75 1/2, up 14 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $11.48 1/4, up 14 1/2 cents,