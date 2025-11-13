Barchart.com
WEC Energy Group Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 55 seconds ago Columnist

WEC Energy Group Inc logo and stock chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
WEC Energy Group Inc logo and stock chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC), is a leading U.S. energy holding company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Through its utilities and affiliates, the company supplies electricity and natural gas to millions of customers across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota, and it also invests in renewable-energy and infrastructure assets. WEC Energy Group has a market capitalization of around $36.5 billion.

Shares of WEC Energy have outpaced the broader market slightly. Over the past 52 weeks, WEC has rallied 14.6%, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 14.5%. Moreover, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is up 19.2%, compared to SPX’s 16.5% gains. 

Narrowing the focus, in comparison with WEC, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) has delivered a 14.6% return over the past 52 weeks and 18.8% on a YTD basis. 

WEC stock has been on the rise, fueled by optimism around its growth plan anchored in regional demand, particularly from data center developments in Wisconsin, a focus on modernizing and expanding its energy infrastructure, and a consistent track record of delivering dividends as well as surpassing guidance in recent quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect WEC’s EPS to grow 7.2% year over year to $5.23. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the Wall Street estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion. 

When it comes to Wall Street’s view on WEC Energy, the mood sits somewhere between confidence and caution. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” which is based on seven “Strong Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration is more bullish than it was one month ago, when the overall rating was a “Hold,” with just four “Strong Buy” ratings.

Last month, BTIG initiated coverage on WEC with a “Buy” rating and a $136 price target, citing its diversified demand growth.

The average price target of $123.41 indicates potential upside of 10.1% from current market prices. The Street-high price target of $136 suggests the utility stock could rise as much as 21.3%.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

