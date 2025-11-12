Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn On the Lower Side of Unch to Start Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Corn price action is showing fractional losses so far on Wednesday morning. The corn market saw Tuesday gains of 2 to 3 cents across most contracts at the close. Preliminary open interest showed some exiting of December, down 44,027 contracts, with the rest of the board seeing open interest up 16,270 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 3/4 cents at $3.92 3/4. 

Ahead of the expected USDA Crop Production report on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as production is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized.

ANEC estimates the November Brazilian corn export total at 6.04 MMT, a 0.47 MMT increase over the previous estimate

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.32, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $3.92 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.47, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.56, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4 -0-4 -0.12%
Corn
ZCH26 446-0 -1-0 -0.22%
Corn
ZCZ25 431-4 -0-4 -0.12%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9141 -0.0041 -0.10%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 4
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 5
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot