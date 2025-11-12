Corn On the Lower Side of Unch to Start Wednesday

Corn price action is showing fractional losses so far on Wednesday morning. The corn market saw Tuesday gains of 2 to 3 cents across most contracts at the close. Preliminary open interest showed some exiting of December, down 44,027 contracts, with the rest of the board seeing open interest up 16,270 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 3/4 cents at $3.92 3/4.

Ahead of the expected USDA Crop Production report on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as production is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized.

ANEC estimates the November Brazilian corn export total at 6.04 MMT, a 0.47 MMT increase over the previous estimate

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.32, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $3.92 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.47, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 26 Corn closed at $4.56, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent