Soybeans Close with Tuesday Weakness

Soybeans closed Tuesday with contracts down 1 to 3 cents. CBoT reported another 125 deliveries overnight, taking the total to 1,707 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 1/2 cents lower at $10.53 1/4. Soymeal futures were down $2.00 to $3.10 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 41 to 54 points higher.

Crop Production data is expected to be released on Friday, as a Reuters survey of traders shows soybean yield expected to drop 0.4 bpa to 53.1 bpa, with output dropping 35 mbu to 4.266 bbu.

Brazil’s November soybean export total is estimated at 4.26 MMT, according to ANEC, a 0.49 MMT hike from the previous number.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $11.13 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.53 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $11.27 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,