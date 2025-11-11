Barchart.com
Soybeans Close with Tuesday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Soybeans closed Tuesday with contracts down 1 to 3 cents. CBoT reported another 125 deliveries overnight, taking the total to 1,707 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 1/2 cents lower at $10.53 1/4. Soymeal futures were down $2.00 to $3.10 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 41 to 54 points higher.

Crop Production data is expected to be released on Friday, as a Reuters survey of traders shows soybean yield expected to drop 0.4 bpa to 53.1 bpa, with output dropping 35 mbu to 4.266 bbu.

Brazil’s November soybean export total is estimated at 4.26 MMT, according to ANEC, a 0.49 MMT hike from the previous number. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.13 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.53 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.27 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.38, down 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

ZSPAUS.CM 10.5322 -0.0245 -0.23%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 51.10s +0.52 +1.03%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 316.9s -3.1 -0.97%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1113-2s -2-6 -0.25%
Soybean
ZSF26 1127-2s -2-6 -0.24%
Soybean

