Corn Posting Gains on Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 10 minutes ago Columnist

Open corn cob with green leaves via Kwangmoozaa via iStock
The corn market is showing slight strength on the Tuesday session, with contracts up 2 to 3 cents so far. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 ¼ cents so far at $3.92 ½. 

Ahead of the expected USDA Crop Production report on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as prodcton is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized.

ANEC estimates the November Brazilian corn export total at 6.04 MMT, a 0.47 MMT increase over the previous estimate

Taiwan importers issued a tender for 65,000 MT of corn in a tender that closes on Thursday.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.32, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.92 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.46 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.55 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

