Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Dollar General Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dollar General Corp_ logo by- jetcityimage via iStock
Dollar General Corp_ logo by- jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $22.1 billion, Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a leading discount retailer in the United States, offering a wide range of low-priced merchandise across consumables, seasonal items, home products, and apparel. The company serves customers primarily in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern regions of the U.S.

Shares of the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DG stock has increased 30.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained nearly 14%. Moreover, shares of the company have soared 32.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 16.2% increase.

Narrowing the focus, shares of the discount retailer have surpassed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP5.4% decrease over the past 52 weeks and 2.8% drop on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

Dollar General’s shares rose marginally on Aug. 28 after the company reported Q2 2025 EPS of $1.86 and revenue of $10.73 billion, exceeding forecasts. The retailer also raised its annual EPS forecast to $5.80 - $6.30 and upgraded its 2025 net sales growth outlook to 4.3% - 4.8%, reflecting confidence in its same-day delivery partnerships and store remodel initiatives. 

For the fiscal year ending in January 2026, analysts expect Dollar General’s EPS to grow 3.6% year-over-year to $6.13. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 17 “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than it was three months ago, when DG had 11 “Strong Buys” in total.

On Oct. 27, JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss raised Dollar General’s price target to $115 and maintained a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $121.07 represents a 20.6% premium to DG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $139 suggests a 38.4% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DG 101.29 +0.89 +0.89%
Dollar General Corp
$SPX 6,818.65 -13.78 -0.20%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 76.69 +0.26 +0.34%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 3
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Can the AI Boom Push Broadcom Stock to a $2 Trillion Market Cap in 2026?
Dividend calculator by Fox_Ana via Shutterstock 5
How to Generate Consistent Passive Income Through Dividend Stocks (Without Falling Into Yield Traps)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot