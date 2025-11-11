Barchart.com
Wheat Mixed to Kick Off Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 22 minutes ago Columnist

A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_
Wheat futures are mixed so far on Tuesday morning, with the winter wheats slipping lower and spring wheat higher. The wheat complex posted gains on Monday to take back some of the Friday weakness. CBT soft red wheat futures posted 8 to 9 cent higher trade on Monday. Open interest suggested more short covering, down 11,521 contracts. KC HRW futures posted 6 to 8 cent gains on the Monday session. OI was down 1,169 contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures closed the day up 5 to 7 cents to start the week. 

Export Inspections data showed 290,513 MT (10.67 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on November 6, which was a drop of 17.07% from the week prior and 17.91% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 70,352 MT, with 62,882 MT to the Philippines. Marketing year shipments have totaled 12.115 MMT (445.2 mbu), a 19.18% increase yr/yr.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.35 3/4, up 8 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.50 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.27, up 7 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.39 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.64 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.79 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 536-4 -2-6 -0.51%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 523-2 -3-6 -0.71%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6450 +0.0025 +0.04%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 534-4 -1-2 -0.23%
Wheat
ZWH26 549-4 -1-0 -0.18%
Wheat

