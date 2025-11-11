Barchart.com
Soybeans Easing Back to Start Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 22 minutes ago Columnist

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Soybeans are starting off Tuesday trade with 3 to 6 cent losses. The soybean market posted 13 to 15 cent gains across most contracts on Monday. Open interest was up 15,277 contracts, suggesting new buying.  CBoT reported another 125 deliveries issued overnight, taking the total to 1,707 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 12 3/4 cents lower at $10.56 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $0.40 to $2.90 on Monday, with Soy Oil futures 90 to 94 points higher.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 1.089 MT (39.99 mbu) during the week ending on November 6. That was 10.5% above the week prior but down 53.9% from the same week last year. Pakistan was the top destination of 186,773 MT, with 124,162 MT headed to Egypt and 94,883 MT to Indonesia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 8.889 MMT (326.626 mbu) since September 1, which is now 42% below the same period last year.

China continues to be left out of the destination list, with US FOB offers rising to above Brazilian offers in the last couple weeks.

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.16, up 14 1/4 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $10.56 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.30, up 13 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.39 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents, currently down 5 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.4984 -0.0583 -0.55%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 50.89 +0.31 +0.61%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 316.8 -3.2 -1.00%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1110-4 -5-4 -0.49%
Soybean
ZSX25 1110-4 -5-4 -0.49%
Soybean
ZSF26 1124-0 -6-0 -0.53%
Soybean

