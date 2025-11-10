Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

KKR Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Mon Nov 10, 8:33AM CST Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

New York-based KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is a leading investment firm with a market cap of $108.1 billion. It specializes in private equity and real estate investments, along with strategies across credit, infrastructure, and growth equity.

This asset management company has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of KKR have declined 19.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.7%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 18%, compared to SPX’s 14.4% return.

Narrowing the focus, KKR has also lagged behind the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s (PSP5.6% drop over the past 52 weeks and 1.4% YTD loss. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of KKR surged 1.7% after its Q3 earnings release on Nov. 7. The company reported strong growth in insurance revenue, which helped offset weaker performance in asset management and strategic holdings. Overall, its top line improved 15.3% year-over-year to $5.5 billion. Moreover, its fee-related earnings reached a record $1 billion, while its assets under management grew 15.8% from the year-ago quarter to $723.2 billion. On the earnings front, its adjusted net income per share of $1.41 climbed 6.8% from the same period last year, reflecting continued business expansion and strong operating performance. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KKR’s EPS to grow 16.2% year over year to $4.53. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy,” which is based on 16 “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” and three "Hold” ratings.  

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than two months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Nov. 3, Barclays PLC (BCS) maintained an "Overweight" rating on KKR, but lowered its price target to $151, indicating a 24.5% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $156.90 represents a 29.3% premium from KKR’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $188 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 55%.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KKR 121.30 -0.02 -0.02%
KKR & Company LP
BCS 22.11 +0.36 +1.66%
Barclays Plc ADR
$SPX 6,789.92 +61.12 +0.91%
S&P 500 Index
PSP 65.97 +0.13 +0.20%
Global Listed Private Equity Invesco ETF

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
5 Best Dividend Stocks Wall Street Calls Strong Buys
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot