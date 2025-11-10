Wheat Posting Monday AM Gains

Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay

Wheat is showing 4 to 7 cent higher trade so far on Monday morning. The wheat complex was mixed on Friday, with the winter wheat contracts closing lower. CBT soft red wheat futures were 7 to 8 cents lower to close out Friday, as December was down 6 ¼ cents on the week. Friday’s open interest was down 20,481 contracts. KC HRW futures posted 3 to 5 cents losses, with December down 5 ¼ cents since last Friday. Open interest dropped 4,065 contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures were steady to up a penny in the nearbys across most contracts on Friday, to close the week with a nickel gain.

Dryness is expected to persist across most of the Southern Plains in the next week, with parts of SRW country seeing some precip.

French soft wheat planting is now 79% planted as of 11/3, a 11 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Durum was tallied at 23% planted. Wheat harvest in Argentina is estimated at 11.6% complete according to the Buenos Aires Gains exchange.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.27 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.42 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.19 1/4, down 3 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.32, down 5 cents, currently up 6 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.58, up 1 cent, currently up 5 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.73, up 3/4 cent, currently up 6 cents