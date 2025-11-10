Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Posting Monday AM Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Wheat is showing 4 to 7 cent higher trade so far on Monday morning. The wheat complex was mixed on Friday, with the winter wheat contracts closing lower. CBT soft red wheat futures were 7 to 8 cents lower to close out Friday, as December was down 6 ¼ cents on the week. Friday’s open interest was down 20,481 contracts. KC HRW futures posted 3 to 5 cents losses, with December down 5 ¼ cents since last Friday. Open interest dropped 4,065 contracts. MPLS spring wheat futures were steady to up a penny in the nearbys across most contracts on Friday, to close the week with a nickel gain. 

Dryness is expected to persist across most of the Southern Plains in the next week, with parts of SRW country seeing some precip. 

French soft wheat planting is now 79% planted as of 11/3, a 11 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Durum was tallied at 23% planted. Wheat harvest in Argentina is estimated at 11.6% complete according to the Buenos Aires Gains exchange.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.27 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.19 1/4, down 3 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.32, down 5 cents, currently up 6 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.58, up 1 cent, currently up 5 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.73, up 3/4 cent, currently up 6 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 533-6 +1-6 +0.33%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 521-0 +1-6 +0.34%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6000 +0.0200 +0.36%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 530-4 +2-6 +0.52%
Wheat
ZWH26 545-0 +2-6 +0.51%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
5 Best Dividend Stocks Wall Street Calls Strong Buys
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot