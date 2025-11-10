Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Fastenal Stock?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fastenal Co_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Fastenal Co_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Winona, Minnesota-based Fastenal Company (FAST) engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in North America and internationally. Valued at approximately $46.9 billion by market cap, Fastenal offers various industrial and construction-related products through its company-owned stores.

The industrial giant has lagged behind the broader market over the past year. FAST stock prices have gained 13.6% on a YTD basis and dropped 1.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.4% gains in 2025 and 12.7% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Fastenal has also underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI16.4% surge in 2025 and 9.1% gains over the past year.

www.barchart.com

Fastenal’s stock prices plunged 7.5% in a single trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Oct. 13. While the industrial production was still sluggish in Q3, the company’s performance was positively impacted by previous customer contract signings. Its topline for the quarter surged 11.7% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, but missed the Street’s expectations by 11 bps. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS increased by a notable 12.3% year-over-year to $0.29, but missed the consensus estimates by 3.3%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect FAST to deliver an adjusted EPS of $1.11, up 11% year-over-year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it met the projections on two other occasions.

Among the 17 analysts covering the FAST stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buys,” 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration has remained mostly consistent over the past three months.

On Oct. 14, Barclays (BCS) analyst Guy Hardwick maintained an "Equal-Weight" rating on FAST, but lowered the price target from $49 to $45.

FAST’s mean price target of $45.82 represents a 12.2% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $50 suggests a 22.4% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BCS 21.75 +0.16 +0.74%
Barclays Plc ADR
XLI 153.33 +0.74 +0.48%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,728.80 +8.48 +0.13%
S&P 500 Index
FAST 40.85 +0.08 +0.20%
Fastenal Company

Most Popular News

Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock 1
Michael Burry Abandons UnitedHealth Stock With Shares Down 35% YTD. Should You Sell UNH or Buy the Dip?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock 2026 Prediction: Can NVDA’s Gravity-Defying Rally Continue?
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
Apple’s Record Quarter Hints at Something Huge Coming: Is AAPL Stock a Buy Now?
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock 5
Joby Aviation Is in the Final Phase of FAA Certification. Should You Buy the Flying Car Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot