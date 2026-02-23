Do Wall Street Analysts Like Revvity Stock?

With a market cap of $11.4 billion, Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) is a global health sciences company that provides advanced instruments, reagents, software, and services supporting diagnostics, genomics, drug discovery, and life sciences research.
Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. RVTY stock has declined 12.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained nearly 13%. However, shares of the company have risen 3.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's marginal return.
Looking closer, shares of Revvity have lagged behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV) 6.5% increase over the past 52 weeks.
Revvity reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results on Feb. 2, including revenue of $772 million and adjusted EPS of $1.70. Performance was driven by strong Diagnostics growth, with fourth-quarter revenue of $390 million, reflecting 10% reported growth and 7% organic growth. Also, the company initiated upbeat full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting $2.96 billion - $2.99 billion in revenue, 2% - 3% organic growth, and adjusted EPS of $5.35 - $5.45. Nevertheless, the stock fell 1.6% on that day.
For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect RVTY’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $5.41. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.
Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Holds.”
On Feb. 3, Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte raised the price target on Revvity to $129 and maintained an “Outperform” rating.
The mean price target of $119.40 represents a 19% premium to RVTY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $140 suggests a 39.5% potential upside.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.