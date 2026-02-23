Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Revvity Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Revvity Inc_ logo on phone and site by- T_Schneier via Shutterstock
Revvity Inc_ logo on phone and site by- T_Schneier via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.4 billion, Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) is a global health sciences company that provides advanced instruments, reagents, software, and services supporting diagnostics, genomics, drug discovery, and life sciences research.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. RVTY stock has declined 12.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained nearly 13%. However, shares of the company have risen 3.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's marginal return.

Looking closer, shares of Revvity have lagged behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV6.5% increase over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Revvity reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results on Feb. 2, including revenue of $772 million and adjusted EPS of $1.70. Performance was driven by strong Diagnostics growth, with fourth-quarter revenue of $390 million, reflecting 10% reported growth and 7% organic growth. Also, the company initiated upbeat full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting $2.96 billion - $2.99 billion in revenue, 2% - 3% organic growth, and adjusted EPS of $5.35 - $5.45. Nevertheless, the stock fell 1.6% on that day.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect RVTY’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $5.41. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 3, Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte raised the price target on Revvity to $129 and maintained an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $119.40 represents a 19% premium to RVTY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $140 suggests a 39.5% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 157.00 +0.18 +0.11%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,909.51 +47.62 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index
RVTY 100.33 +0.42 +0.42%
Revvity Inc

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Paul Tudor Jones Is Betting Big on Google Stock. Should You?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 4
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 5
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot