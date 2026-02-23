Do Wall Street Analysts Like Revvity Stock?

Revvity Inc_ logo on phone and site by- T_Schneier via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.4 billion , Revvity, Inc. ( RVTY ) is a global health sciences company that provides advanced instruments, reagents, software, and services supporting diagnostics, genomics, drug discovery, and life sciences research.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. RVTY stock has declined 12.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained nearly 13% . However, shares of the company have risen 3.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's marginal return.

Looking closer, shares of Revvity have lagged behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 6.5% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Revvity reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results on Feb. 2, including revenue of $772 million and adjusted EPS of $1.70. Performance was driven by strong Diagnostics growth, with fourth-quarter revenue of $390 million, reflecting 10% reported growth and 7% organic growth. Also, the company initiated upbeat full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting $2.96 billion - $2.99 billion in revenue, 2% - 3% organic growth, and adjusted EPS of $5.35 - $5.45. Nevertheless, the stock fell 1.6% on that day.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect RVTY’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $5.41. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Holds.”

On Feb. 3, Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte raised the price target on Revvity to $129 and maintained an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $119.40 represents a 19% premium to RVTY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $140 suggests a 39.5% potential upside.