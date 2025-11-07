Wheat Falling on Friday, with Spring Wheat Holding Higher

Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock

The wheat complex is mixed on Friday, with the winter wheat contracts heading lower. CBT soft red wheat futures are posting 7 to 8 cent lower trade to close out the week. KC HRW futures are trading with 4 to 6 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 1 to 2 cents across most contracts on Friday.

A South Korean mill importer purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat in a tender overnight.

French soft wheat planting is now 79% planted as of 11/3, a 11 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Durum was tallied at 23% planted.

Wheat harvest in Argentina is estimated at 11.6% complete according to the Buenos Aires Gains exchange.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.27 1/2, down 8 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.42, down 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.18 1/4, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.31 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.58 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,