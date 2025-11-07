Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Falling on Friday, with Spring Wheat Holding Higher

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 12 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock
Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

The wheat complex is mixed on Friday, with the winter wheat contracts heading lower. CBT soft red wheat futures are posting 7 to 8 cent lower trade to close out the week. KC HRW futures are trading with 4 to 6 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 1 to 2 cents across most contracts on Friday. 

A South Korean mill importer purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat in a tender overnight.

French soft wheat planting is now 79% planted as of 11/3, a 11 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Durum was tallied at 23% planted.

Wheat harvest in Argentina is estimated at 11.6% complete according to the Buenos Aires Gains exchange.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.27 1/2, down 8 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.42, down 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.18 1/4, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.31 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.58 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.74, up 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 531-0 -6-0 -1.12%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 517-6 -4-4 -0.86%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.5925 +0.0225 +0.40%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 526-4 -9-0 -1.68%
Wheat
ZWH26 541-2 -8-4 -1.55%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock 2
Michael Burry Abandons UnitedHealth Stock With Shares Down 35% YTD. Should You Sell UNH or Buy the Dip?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock 2026 Prediction: Can NVDA’s Gravity-Defying Rally Continue?
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 4
Apple’s Record Quarter Hints at Something Huge Coming: Is AAPL Stock a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 5
Dutch Bros Beat Earnings But the Real Story Behind BROS Stock is the Hidden Arbitrage Trade
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot