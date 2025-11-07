Barchart.com
Soybeans Posting Strength to Close the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 12 minutes ago Columnist

Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybeans are pushing back higher on Friday, with contracts up 7 to 10 cents.  There were another 36 deliveries issued overnight, taking the total to 1,506 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 8 3/4 cents lower at $10.42 ¾. Soymeal futures are back up on Friday, with contracts $3.50 to $4 higher in the front months, with Soy Oil futures are 25 to 30 points lower.

China reinstated eligibility for 3 US soybean export firms to ship beans to the country. Chinese customs data showed a total of 9.48 MMT of soybeans were imported during October, down from 12.87 MMT in September.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports at 3.77 MMT for November, up 1.43 MMT from last year if realized. Trade ministry data showed official October exports at 6.73 MMT, up from 4.71 MMT from last year. 

The Argentina soybean crop is estimated at 4.4% planted, which is down 4 percentage points from a year ago according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $11.01 3/4, up 10 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.42 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.16, up 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.24 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.4063 +0.0768 +0.74%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 49.54 +0.19 +0.39%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 315.7 +3.0 +0.96%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1100-0 +8-2 +0.76%
Soybean
ZSX25 1100-0 +8-2 +0.76%
Soybean
Soybean
ZSF26 1115-0 +7-4 +0.68%
Soybean

